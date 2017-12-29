Road Closures: Thousands Expected For Music City Bowl

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Tens of thousands are expected to descend on Nashville Friday for the 20th annual Music City Bowl. Several road closures are in effect for the downtown area.

Kickoff between Kentucky and Northwestern is scheduled for 3:35 p.m. Gates at Nissan Stadium open at 1:30 p.m.

Commuters downtown were urged to prepare for more congestion during the evening hours.

Fans driving into Nashville on game day should follow the guidance provided on interstate message boards. Click here for parking information.

The Woodland Street Bridge will close at noon and will be available only to pedestrians.

Metro Police said Broadway from 1st to 3rd Avenues, and 1st and 2nd Avenues from Church to Demonbreun Streets are closed now until Saturday morning for Music City Bowl Fan Zone activities.

Reminder: no backpacks or duffle bags are allowed inside the stadium. For further information on bag restrictions, visit the NFL's website.