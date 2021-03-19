Road closures, traffic plan for Nashville's mass vaccination event

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Metro Nashville police have released additional traffic information ahead of Saturday’s mass vaccination event at Nissan Stadium.

Metro police said officers will be staffing the event, which is set to last from 6 a.m. until 7 p.m. This is expected to be a full event – all the slots were filled up within two hours.

Metro health officials say there will be 20 lanes set up in the east parking lot.

Here's what you need to know about traffic:

Vehicles will enter Nissan Stadium’s Lot A from Woodland Street.

The preferred interstate exit for vehicles coming from the north will be the I-24 North 1 st Street exit.

Street exit. The preferred exit for vehicles coming from the south will be the I-24 James Robertson Parkway exit.

Police said message boards will be in place just prior to both exits. Vehicles arriving via Shelby Avenue can use Victory Lane to Titans Way and go around the stadium to get to Woodland Street.

All vehicles will exit the stadium lot after a 15-minute post-vaccination observation/recovery period on Interstate Drive and will be directed to Shelby Avenue.

Metro police shared this map, showing where to enter/exit:

MNPD

People with an appointment for Saturday's mass vaccination event at @NissanStadium should arrive no earlier than 15 minutes before their appointment. That will help @NashvilleHealth keep everything moving smoothly and will ensure we can vaccinate as many people as possible. pic.twitter.com/WaJYIuTIJp — Mayor John Cooper (@JohnCooper4Nash) March 19, 2021

Metro officers will be operating the traffic signals from control boxes to help traffic flow.

The following roads will be closed:

South 2 nd Street between Woodland Street & Victory Lane

Street between Woodland Street & Victory Lane Russell Street between S. 1 st Street & Interstate Drive

Street & Interstate Drive No Northbound Traffic allowed on Interstate Drive from Shelby Avenue

More things to know about Saturday’s event:

Attendees are asked to bring a copy of their vaccine confirmation email.

The next stop will be one of 20 vaccination lines in the adjacent lot where they will receive their one-dose Johnson & Johnson shot.

Attendants are asked not to arrive more than 30 minutes before their appointment, wear something with easy access to your upper arm, and carpool if possible to cut down traffic.

The event is by appointment only. Police said officers will not check for appointments on the street. That will take place inside Lot A by Health Department personnel. If someone comes into the lot without an appointment, an officer will direct them out of the area onto Russell Street and to Interstate Drive.

If you need a ride to your COVID vaccination site, more information can be found here about the programs available to you.