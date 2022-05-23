Road construction to be suspended over Memorial Day weekend

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Tennessee road workers are preparing for Memorial Day travelers and will suspend all construction-related lane closures on interstates and state routes from noon on May 27 until 6 a.m. on May 31.

The work suspension will provide maximum roadway capacity for the holiday weekend.

"Suspending construction-related lane closures during the Memorial Day weekend will lessen congestion and delays on Tennessee's major highways," said Interim Commissioner Joe Galbato. "We want to do our part to help everyone have an enjoyable and safe holiday weekend and keep traffic flowing as smoothly and efficiently as possible."

Some long-term construction projects may still create lingering obstructions, and reduced limits will still be in effect in work zones. Drivers convicted of speeding in zones while workers are present will face fines up to $500, plus court fees and potentially increased insurance premiums.

The 2022 Memorial Day weekend is projected to experience a travel increase of more than 4.1% over last year's holiday weekend. That's approximately 698,000 Tennesseans forecasted to take a holiday road trip, according to AAA.