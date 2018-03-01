Roads Close Due To Flooding

6:37 PM, Feb 28, 2018
40 mins ago

A Storm 5 Alert was issued Wednesday night into Thursday morning for Tennessee and Kentucky.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - As rain continued to fall, rivers continued to rise. High water has caused several road closures across the region.

A Storm 5 Alert was issued for Wednesday night and Thursday morning. A Flood Warning and Flood Advisory was issued for several streams and rivers.

Emergency crews in Maury County were placed on standby as they began closing roads Wednesday afternoon.

  • Rally Hill Road near Little Flat Creek before Franklin Pike 
  • Gillespie Lane near the Marshall County border

Multiple schools were also closed ahead of expected flooding. See full list here.

 

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

