Roadway partially blocked, no injuries in Montgomery County school bus crash

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF_ — A roadway has been partially blocked in the area of 360 Sango Road in Montgomery County following a crash involving a school bus on Friday.

The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office said the collision involved a pickup truck and a Clarksville-Montgomery County School System bus at around 11 a.m.

Children were checked by medical services and none were reported injured.

The school system is aware and officials are working to communicate with impacted families.

Drivers are advised to seek alternate routes of travel if possible.