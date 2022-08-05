Watch Now
News

Actions

Roadway partially blocked, no injuries in Montgomery County school bus crash

school bus crash
Montgomery County Sheriff's Office
school bus crash
Posted at 12:26 PM, Aug 05, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-05 13:26:43-04

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF_ — A roadway has been partially blocked in the area of 360 Sango Road in Montgomery County following a crash involving a school bus on Friday.

The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office said the collision involved a pickup truck and a Clarksville-Montgomery County School System bus at around 11 a.m.

Children were checked by medical services and none were reported injured.

The school system is aware and officials are working to communicate with impacted families.

Drivers are advised to seek alternate routes of travel if possible.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
SkyMap 480x360

News

Learn more about SkyMap