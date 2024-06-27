Roasted restaurant re-opening nearly three months after deadly mass shooting in Salemtown

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — It's been almost three months since the Easter Day mass shooting of 7 people that closed the doors of a popular Nashville restaurant. Now that business, Roasted, in the Salemtown neighborhood is re-opening to serve the public.

Their temporary location at Midtown Foods on 18th Avenue North is now open for to-go and mobile orders. Employees say it's the best way to get back to serving customers during this transitional period.

On March 31st a man came into the restaurant and opened fire after a dispute with another customer. Seven people were shot, and one person was killed. The Salemtown community says there has been an emptiness in the neighborhood since that tragedy.

The original location will open again and be remodeled, but the owners say it will take some time as they work to care for the community first.

"You can close the door, but we are still going to cook, and still going to feed you," said employee Chanel Hill.

Dozens of small food businesses operate out of Midtown Foods. They say you can order to-go seamlessly with all ordering platforms like Uber, Grubhub, and Doordash. You can also walk in, order, and then pick up your food. They hope they'll be busy as people make plans for the weekend.