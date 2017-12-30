Robber With Long Gun Steals Medications

LASCASSAS, Tenn. - Officials in Rutherford County said they’re searching for a man who robbed a drug store with a long gun, stealing three types of medications.

Deputies with the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office said the robbery happened at Lascassas Drug Store on Lascassas Highway around 5:15 p.m. Friday.

The suspect, armed with a long gun, went behind the counter and passed a note to a female employee.

“The note simply had three types of medications written on it,” Detective Joe Duncan said. “The worker then walked to a room where the medications are kept, and the subject followed.”

The employee gathered the medications, and the robber fled from the scene.

Authorities described him as standing around 5’8’’ and weighing approximately 240 to 260 pounds. He appeared to be in his 30s and was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and khaki pants.

“He was wearing a surgical mask and brandishing a long gun described as black with a wooden stock,” Duncan said.

Anyone with information has been asked to call the Sheriff’s Office Communications at 615-898-7770.