Robbery Suspects Involved In High-Speed Chase

NASHVILLE, Tn. - Metro Nashville Police searched early Friday morning for robbery suspects involved in a high-speed chase through two counties. Two men were arrested, but a third man is on the run.

Police said the suspects bailed out of their vehicle at about 4:15a.m. Friday near Rainwood Drive, which is north of Nashville.

NewsChannel5 was told the suspects were wanted for "several robberies." According to police, a gun was used in one of the robberies, so there is concern the remaining suspect could be armed.

The latest robbery happened on Richards Road in Antioch. Police were able to track the group down in their vehicle, and a chase ensued. It's believed the chase took both the suspects and police north to Sumner County, before the suspects turned around and went back into Davidson County.

Police have set up a perimeter near Rainwood and Moorewood Drives. If you live in the area, you will likely see a heavy police presence, as many roads are being blocked by police.