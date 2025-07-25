Robertson County farm family cultivates next generation of agriculture

CEDAR HILL, Tenn. (WTVF) — A Robertson County farm family hopes their young sons will become the fifth generation of farmers on their land.

Lee Bagwell, a fourth-generation farmer at Triple J Farms, hopes his two young sons will someday take over the family business.

"We're hoping we can keep enough farmland for these two little ones to take it over," Lee said.

His 5-year-old son John Lee already shows interest in the farm. Meanwhile, his younger brother Jack is also getting an early introduction to farm life.

The boys are already learning valuable lessons about farming from their parents, who includes them in daily tasks.

"It's funny watching and seeing how both of them are going to be able to fit into the operation," Lee said. "He's (Jack) our little mechanic."

Despite their young age, the boys are eager to be part of farm life, often asking to see their father during his long workdays.

"He's gone long hours planting, harvesting," Halie said. "And they're like where's daddy, can we go see daddy, can we go ride with him? I'm not going to turn them down."

The Bagwell family was recently named winners of the Tennessee Farm Bureau's Young Farmer and Rancher Achievement Award, recognizing their commitment to agriculture and preparing the next generation.

Looking at their sons, Lee and Halie see a promising future for farming.

"I see two little men who are hopefully going to be able to help feed and clothe and help fuel the world," Lee said.

Halie also emphasizes sustainability in their approach to farming.

"I want to leave the land better than what it was left for us," she said.

For Lee, watching his sons play on the farm brings back memories of his own childhood.

"That's one thing I always remember – me getting to play while daddy was working on something," he said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.