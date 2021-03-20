Robot, drone helps Murfreesboro Police find wanted man hiding in attic

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WTVF) — A robot and drone helped Murfreesboro Police find a wanted man hiding in the attic of a home.

Officers arrested 37-year-old Shelton Hall of Murfreesboro. Officials say he was held up for more than an hour inside a home at the Center Point Townhomes on Old Lascassas Road before being arrested Thursday.

Hall was spotted looking out of the door of the home just before 4 p.m., but he refused to come out.

The department's Special Operations Unit (SOU) used a robot and drone with cameras to find Hall hiding underneath insulation in the attic of the townhome.

Murfreesboro Police Dept. Photo of Shelton Hall found in the insulation of an attic.

Captain Cary Gensemer said the technology gives responding officers an added layer of safety that wouldn’t otherwise be there.

“That technology allows us to search and observe potentially dangerous suspects with equipment rather than officers, which keeps officers out of harm’s way,” said Gensemer in a press release. “It also protects suspects and reduces the chances of an armed encounter.”

Hall was wanted for violation of parole and failure to appear.

He remains at the Rutherford County Adult Detention Center on a $20,000 bond. A hearing is set on March 22 in Rutherford County General Sessions Court.