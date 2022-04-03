Robot Parade rocks down to Electric Avenue

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — It was quite the sight to see yesterday in East Nashville as robots rocked down Electric Avenue to the song Electric Avenue by Eddy Grant.

Dozens dressed up in costume with many more turning out just to watch.

In attendance were cyborgs, robots and even transformers, taking part in the annual parade.

Organizers told us it was all about having fun and showcasing the spirit of the community.

"I want East Nashville to be weird and absurd and silly. And I want there to be more weird, random events created just by regular people. That's kind of the whole goal of this," said parade organizer Courtney Cheek.

According to Cheek, she plans to keep this annual robot parade going as long as she can.