'Rock Burglar' accused in dozens of robberies in Murfreesboro

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WTVF) — Dozens of Murfreesboro businesses are being targeted by a serial burglar, according to police.

Two more were added to the list of at least 36 burglaries that have happened within the past seven months.

Murfreesboro police said the most recent break-ins happened May 10 all within half an hour. The man, now dubbed the "Rock Burglar," first smashed the front glass door with a rock at a Subway, jumping over the counter and then emptying the cash register all within 20 seconds.

Then 18 minutes later, surveillance video from Homegrown Marketplace and The Soda Bar show the same man shattering the glass door there. Within seconds he takes money from the register and leaves.

He's seen wearing dark clothing, gloves, gray gym shoes and carrying a backpack.

Police said the rock burglar's attacks began last fall in the Murfreesboro area, but believe he could also be targeting Smyrna, Nashville, Mt. Juliet and Shelbyville.

Anyone with information on the burglaries or who knows the burglar should contact Detective Robert Jamison at 629-201-5581 or email tips to crimetips@murfreesborotn.gov. You can give anonymous tips by calling the Rutherford County Crime Stoppers hotline at 615-893-STOP (7867). A reward of up to $1,000 is being offered for information.