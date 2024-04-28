Rock 'n' Roll Marathon runner dies after receiving urgent medical care

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A runner in the Rock 'n' Roll Marathon on Saturday died after receiving urgent medical attention on-site and then being transported to a nearby hospital.

We don't know the name of the racer yet, but we know it was a 25-year-old man. Officials say the runner was 3:49 into the race when it happened in the Shelby Park portion of the race.

CPR was performed before he was transported to the hospital, where he died.

The Rock 'n' Roll Running Series sent a statement with their condolences:

“It is with our deepest regret to confirm the death of a race participant at Saturday’s Rock ‘n’ Roll Running Series Nashville event. The runner received urgent medical attention by the on-site medical team before being transported to a nearby hospital where they sadly passed away. We appreciate the medical personnel who worked quickly to support the participant. We share our greatest sympathies with the family and friends of the race participant, and we will continue to offer them our support as they go through this very difficult time."

We will update you as soon as we have more information.