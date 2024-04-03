Rogersville Elementary teacher named National Teacher of the Year

ROGERSVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Missy Testerman, also known as Mrs. Testerman to her students, was named the 2024 National Teacher of the Year (NTOY) and Tennessee Teacher of the Year.

Mrs. Testerman is an English as a Second Language (ESL) and a Program Director at Rogersville City School. She has been a teacher for the past 31 years and counting.

In the community, she is widely known for being a leader, a mentor, and an advocate for the people.

It has been over 35 years since the last Tennessee teacher received NTOY honors.

Mrs. Testerman will spend the next year traveling the country as an ambassador and advocator, for teachers nationwide.