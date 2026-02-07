Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Rolling roadblocks planned on I-65 and I-40 Sunday morning

TDOT
ROBERTSON/WILSON CO., Tenn. (WTVF) — Drivers in Robertson and Wilson counties should expect brief traffic interruptions early Sunday as crews conduct aerial crossings.

According to the Tennessee Department of Transportation, rolling roadblocks are scheduled Sunday, February 8, from 6 a.m. to 7 a.m. to allow overhead work.

The affected areas include:

  • I-65 at mile marker 120 in Robertson County
  • I-40 at mile marker 236 in Wilson County

