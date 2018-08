NASHVILLE, Tenn. - An early-morning, rollover crash delayed traffic on Briley Parkway in Nashville.

The incident happened around 4 a.m. Friday in northbound lanes between County Hospital Road and Ashland City Highway.

A pickup truck driver was pulling a trailer when he or she lost control and overturned.

The driver suffered minor injuries.

Northbound lanes were briefly closed while crews worked to clear the scene.