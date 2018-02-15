Rollover Semi Crash Snarls Traffic On I-40W In Nashville

Mostly Cloudy
NASHVILLE, Tenn. - A crash involving three vehicles, including a tractor trailer, has closed lanes of westbound Interstate 40 in Nashville.
The incident was reported shortly before noon Thursday at mile marker 222, near Old Hickory Boulevard.
Details of the crash were unclear at this time. It's unclear if anyone was injured.
At least three vehicles were involved. One semi rolled over onto its side and is blocking two lanes of traffic.
The crash has caused a significant delay.
TDOT estimated the wreck wouldn’t be cleared until nearly 3 p.m.