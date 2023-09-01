Watch Now
Deadly rollover wreck leaves interstate shut down for hours

Posted at 8:28 PM, Aug 31, 2023
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — A fatal accident has left part of I24 shut down for hours. The accident happened shortly after 5 p.m. in the westbound lanes at mile marker 60 near Hickory Hollow Parkway. Police say the car flipped over the guardrail and landed on its roof.

Several fellow drivers tried to render aid while emergency crews dashed to the scene. The Samaritans even managed to flip the car right side up. Despite the efforts of drivers and emergency medical personnel the driver later died from their injuries. The driver was the only person in the car. No one else was hurt.

Lanes reopened at 9:40 p.m.

