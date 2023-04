SPARTA, Tenn. (WTVF) — Have you seen this kangaroo? Bo is missing from his home in Sparta!

Bo is a family pet and is only 9 months old. He stands at about 2 1/2 feet tall and runs very fast!

Unfortunately, the kids left the door open, so Bo got out on Thursday afternoon around 1 p.m.

If you see him, you're asked not to chase him but call 931-254-3528.