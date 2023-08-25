Roofing crews brave sweltering heatwave to keep Nashville covered

NASHVILLE, Tenn (WTVF) — As the scorching summer sun continues to bear down, roofers in Nashville find themselves grappling with extreme temperatures while carrying out their essential tasks.

With the heat index soaring between 105 to 115 degrees, the job becomes even more challenging when you're perched atop a roof, where temperatures can escalate by 20 to 30 degrees.

Gose Cruz and the team from Mr. Roof Nashville are among those braving the elements to ensure residents stay covered.

Working on roofs is demanding regardless of the season, but under the unforgiving summer sun, the challenge reaches its peak.

Cruz and his team have been laboring since dawn, starting their work at 6:00 a.m. to minimize exposure to the worst of the heat.

"Take a lot of water, take a break every two hours. Take 15 minutes every two hours," Cruz said while emphasizing the importance of staying hydrated and taking regular breaks.

Thursday marked the year's first triple-digit temperature, hitting a sweltering 100 degrees. The heat index, which factors in humidity, made it feel even hotter, ranging from 105 to 115 degrees.

However, for those on rooftops, like Cruz, the conditions are even more severe.

"Let's say it's 100 degrees here, and then you know, the heat index is really 110; well, up there it’s at least another 30 degrees hotter. So, you know, you're pushing into the 125, 130 degrees," explained Susan Hearne, Mr. Roof project manager.

Roofing is inherently a summer profession in Nashville, with the warmer months providing the best conditions for these essential repairs.

"Come November through almost up to March there's not a lot of work that can be done, so this is the season for you know our company and also the crews to be able to get the work they need for the year, so roofing is definitely a seasonal-based business," Hearne said.

While the roofing crews are accustomed to working in hot conditions, safety remains paramount. Measures are taken to prevent heat exhaustion, with supervisors closely monitoring workers for any signs of distress.

Adequate hydration is a priority, with Pedialyte and ample water supply on hand. Surprisingly, wearing long sleeves and pants can contribute to the crew's comfort by providing protection from direct sun exposure.

In light of this week's relentless heatwave, the team at Mr. Roof Nashville has had to make adjustments. Start times for many projects have been pushed to the following week, aiming for slightly cooler weather to ensure the safety and well-being of the workers.