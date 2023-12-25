Room in the Inn housing and feeding dozens for Christmas holiday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Thousands of people in metro Nashville don’t have a war place to eat or sleep for the holidays and one organization is continuing a tradition to help those who are without a home.

Every year Room in the Inn pack their buses with those who need shelter and take them to local churches and schools where volunteers provide overnight accommodations, food, and clothing. The Christmas season is no different.

This was started decades ago by Charles Strobel who passed away in August of this year at 80 years old.

Sunday, volunteers donated their time and resources to make a difference in the lives of those who need it the most. For the 15th year in a row, students at Father Ryan High School in Nashville are hosting this effort. Volunteers served meals and prepared beds to help as many people as they could and stayed all night to look after guests.

Organizers say this is the season for giving and giving back to those who would've spent the holiday alone may be the best gift they can give this year at Room in the Inn.