Roots on the Rivers Music Festival at Two Rivers Mansion is fun for all ages

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Looking for a family friendly event this weekend? Head to Two Rivers Mansion for the Roots on the Rivers Music Festival!

This festival features live American Roots music, a beer garden, local artisans food and more! The funds benefit WMOT 89.5, the nonprofit public radio station that plays American Roots across Middle Tennessee.

The lineup includes:



Elizabeth Cook

Chatham County Line

Chuck Mead & the Stalwarts

Jaime Wyatt

Mary Gauthier with special guest Jaimee Harris

Farmer Jason

Tickets range from $25 to $45! If you're looking to bring your kids, those 16 years and younger can get in for free!

The festival runs from noon to 9 p.m. Click here for more information.