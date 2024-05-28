Roots on the Rivers Music Festival at Two Rivers Mansion is fun for all ages

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Looking for a family friendly event this weekend? Head to Two Rivers Mansion for the Roots on the Rivers Music Festival!
This festival features live American Roots music, a beer garden, local artisans food and more! The funds benefit WMOT 89.5, the nonprofit public radio station that plays American Roots across Middle Tennessee.
The lineup includes:
- Elizabeth Cook
- Chatham County Line
- Chuck Mead & the Stalwarts
- Jaime Wyatt
- Mary Gauthier with special guest Jaimee Harris
- Farmer Jason
Tickets range from $25 to $45! If you're looking to bring your kids, those 16 years and younger can get in for free!
The festival runs from noon to 9 p.m. Click here for more information.
Carrie recommends:
I think we can all remember our favorite teachers. In so many ways they leave an imprint on our lives. Get your tissue ready for Forrest Sanders' story on Ms. McMurray. She has poured so much into her students, and they are returning the love when it's needed most.
-Carrie Sharp