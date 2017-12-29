Rose Marie Passes Away At Age 94

LOS ANGELES, Calif. - Rose Marie Guy, known as Rose Marie and as "Baby" Rose Marie, has passed away at age 94.

Rose Marie was best known for playing the wisecracking Sally Rogers on "The Dick Van Dyke Show."

According to her official website, her career spanned nine decades, with a singing career as a child that blossomed into runs on Broadway, in film, and on television.

Details of her passing had not been released, but reports stated she died around 2 p.m. Thursday in Van Nuys, California. She was born on August 15, 1923 in New York City.

She was nominated for three Emmy awards and received a star on Hollywood's Walk of Fame in 2001.

Rose Marie is survived by her daughter and her son-in-law. Funeral arrangements had not yet been announced.