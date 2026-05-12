Rosendin Foundation offers Nashville-area nonprofits grants up to $100K

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Nashville-area nonprofits can now apply for grants of up to $100,000 through The Rosendin Foundation’s 2026 grant cycle.

Eligible 501(c)(3) organizations serving Nashville, Davidson County, Murfreesboro, Franklin and surrounding communities within 100 miles of Mt. Juliet may apply for funding ranging from $2,500 to $100,000.

The foundation said priority will be given to organizations focused on emotional and mental health, occupational health and safety, and nutritional health. Grants may also support programs tied to mental health counseling, workforce development, veteran services, food access, shelters, crisis response and youth trade skills.

Applications must be submitted by Friday, May 29. The foundation said applications will be reviewed through the summer, with grantees expected to be notified in September 2026.

For 2026, The Rosendin Foundation plans to distribute at least $2.5 million to nonprofit organizations in select regions across the country.

“Expanding our grantmaking to the Nashville area is both a strategic and heartfelt step for The Rosendin Foundation as it allows us to invest in organizations already doing meaningful community-centered work,” said Chandra Stewart, executive director of The Rosendin Foundation.

The Rosendin Foundation was formed in 2020 as the charitable arm of Rosendin Holdings. Since then, the foundation said it has distributed more than $6.7 million to nearly 500 nonprofit organizations nationwide.

Nonprofit organizations interested in applying can visit The Rosendin Foundation’s website for eligibility requirements and application details.