Roses are red, violets are blue: Flower shops are working hard to celebrate your Valentine with you

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — We are just one day away from Valentine's Day, and there is still time to grab flowers.

Valentine's Day is one of the biggest holidays for flower shops.

Staff with Geny's Flowers said it took early planning to get to this week.

"We try and organize everything way ahead of time so that when this week comes, we're fully prepared and we're ready for whatever comes our way," said Kelly McGahee.

The team spent months preparing orders, clipping flowers, and working the phones.

McGahee said they even handle the personal messages customers request for the cards. Some of the messages could make you blush.

This year, business is in full bloom.

"We feel like we have all the flowers that we wanted to have arrived on time. They're here; they're in good condition. We're not worried about things not coming in this week. We still have two more shipments coming in," McGahee said.

The past few years have come with some challenges.

McGahee said supply chain shortages had an impact on service.

"It was really hard and difficult to get certain things that people really wanted last year, but this year, we're good."

It's not too late for last-minute shoppers — McGahee said with the increase of flowers in stock, Valentine's Day can be a sweet one for all couples.

"Plenty of time — we have walk-ins all day long, all day, and Valentine's Day. We're still taking orders for even just deliveries today, for today. We have a ton coming in, like, we've gotten almost 10 an hour coming in for tomorrow all day today," McGahee said.

Genny's Flowers opens Tuesday at 8 a.m. and closes at 6 p.m.