LEBANON, Tenn. (WTVF) — A rottweiler in Lebanon died after being shot by a police officer Tuesday evening. Lebanon Police say the animal bit the owner and charged at the officer.

Police responded to a home just after 8 p.m. for a report of an aggressive dog at large. According to the complainant, he and his family had pulled into their driveway and say their neighbors dog was in their yard.

Because he had previous experiences of aggression with the animal, including an incident where the dog lunged at his granddaughter, the caller was asking for assistance to get him and the children into their home safely.

The responding officer was able to corral the dog back to its home, but began displaying aggressive behavior. As the owner was attempting to secure her pet, she was bit and the dog dodged capture.

This is when police say the dog charged at the officer and he fired his service weapon in response.

The dog again ran away, but he was able to be contained by officers. An attempt to render aid to the rottweiler was attempted, however while in route to emergency care, he died from his injuries.