Routine inspection reveals crack in Carthage's Cordell Hull Bridge

CARTHAGE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Tennessee Department of Transportation crews performing a routine inspection on the Cordell Hull Bridge in Smith County discovered a 24-inch-long crack in a steel member underneath.

The bridge was built in 1934 and had already been closed to traffic for inspection. It will remain closed indefinitely out of an abundance of caution.

Structural engineers will evaluate the overall condition of the bridge and its load-carrying capacity.

Alternate routes for motorists while the bridge is closed would be to take Upper Ferry Road or U.S. Hwy 70N to the SR 25 Bypass bridge.