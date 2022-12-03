Rowan's 3rd annual toy drive continues to honor 7-year-old who passed.

MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WTVF) — A drive-thru toy drive will be held Saturday from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. in Mt. Juliet in honor of the seven-year-old, Rowan Frensley, who died in a terrible accident during a Christmas parade in 2019.

Donations of toys, coats and non-perishable foods will be accepted to help youth in foster care during the holiday season across Wilson County.

People can also get hot chocolate and even see Santa as they come through the toy drive.

It is being hosted at Rutland Place Senior Community.

Rowan's family, the boy scout troop he was in, and community volunteers will all be there collecting items. More volunteers are welcome to join.

Family friend Tara Armstrong said Rowan's family wants to focus on how he lived, not how he died, and honor that.

"He would be so ecstatic to see how many lives that he's touching and helping," said Armstrong. "He was such a kind sweet-loving boy. He was my son's best friend and I think just being able to help others would bring him a lot of joy."

Last year Rowan's Toy Drive helped about 600 families.