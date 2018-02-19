Ruling In Brentwood Academy Case Overturned By Appeals Judge

Mostly Cloudy
BRENTWOOD, Tenn. - The Tennessee Court of Appeals ruled the judge presiding over a sexual assault case against Brentwood Academy should have allowed it to be refiled at a later date.
It was dismissed in court in January, but could now be back on the table.
The lawsuit accuses administrators of failing to respond appropriately after a boy was repeatedly assaulted in a locker room by older students.
The school denied the claims and Brentwood Police said they would not pursue charges.
