Run alongside Titans, alumni in 11th annual Titans Foundation 5K

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Titans have announced a return of the annual Titans Foundation 5K on Sept. 3, beginning at 7 a.m. The event allows fans to run alongside key Titans alumni and personalities while benefiting the Titans Foundation with every step.

The 5K will begin at Nissan Stadium, continue through downtown Nashville and finish on the 50-yard line back at the Stadium. After the race, participants can enjoy a tailgate party with refreshments and a rewards ceremony to applaud the top runners.

“The Titans Foundation 5K is one of our favorite events to host as we kick off each season. Last year, we welcomed a record 2,700 participants and raised more than $10,000 for the Titans Foundation,” said Gil Beverly, Titans Sr. Vice President & Chief Marketing and Revenue Officer. “Football is officially back, and engaging our fans is the best way to celebrate. The 5K allows us to celebrate the season ahead, while also raising funds to benefit our community.”

This year, the Titans Foundation is also debuting a new crowd fundraising option. Different fundraising levels will allow runners to participate for free.

Standard registration is $55 and includes a Titans Foundation 5K shirt and a game ticket to the Titans vs. Jaguars game at Nissan Stadium on Dec. 11.

Different fundraising levels include different benefits, listed below: