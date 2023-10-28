Runners will take over Music City for the Nashville 1/2 Marathon and 5K

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — There will be thousands of runners around Music City this morning for the Nashville 1/2 Marathon and 5K.

People will start to arrive at First Horizon Park at 6 a.m. to pick up their packets, and the 5k takes off at 7 a.m.

The half marathon starts at 7:15 a.m., anf for the even more ambitious, people are welcome to do a full marathon which starts at that same time.

This run, hosted by the group Run Nash, is one of the many events in Nashville that helps raise money for the American Cancer Society for cancer research and patient support.

The half marathon course starts at First Horizon Park, goes around downtown, through Music Row across the Korean Vets Bridge, over into East Nashville, to Metro Center and finishes back at the ballfield. Expect the roads in these areas to be closed throughout the morning.

You can look at the full course information here.

Races are expected to finish up by about 1:30 p.m.

After the race, people can celebrate their accomplishment at Von Elrod's for a post race party from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.