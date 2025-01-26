Rural counties lean on state dollars to boost school safety

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Tenn. (WTVF) — For years rural counties like Franklin County, funded safety measures for schools including School Resource Officers.

Though the farming valley of Franklin County looks much different, Director of Schools Cary Holman finds what's the same in us all.

"It reminds us to always be very reflective in our practices," said Holman. "Whether it is rural or large districts is going to be the same safety is safety."

A flame on the digital screen at Franklin County High School reminds a community many miles south of Nashville of the violence at occurred inside Antioch High School.

As the Director of Schools, he works closely with the Franklin County Sheriff's Office where deputies formed a thorough plan for all eleven schools if a shooting happens.

Chief Brent Perry says Franklin County pushed for School Resource Officers a decade before state funding even existed.

"Right after Sandy Hook in 2012 in 2013 Sheriff Fuller went to the county commission and we put SROs in all of our schools," said Perry.

Following the Covenant School Shooting in 2023, hundreds of millions of dollars went to fund SROs in all public schools. Governor Lee's bill also helped rural counties provide technology like surveillance, access control and locks for safer schools.

Chief Perry said the funding freed up more money to help the county equip SROs and provide more safety measures. For rural counties, this funding goes a long way but Perry said it is important continue funding schools for upgrades to happen.

"I am hoping that we continue to receive money and it takes money to make things happen," said Perry. "I can say our buildings, our structures, they are pretty old you know they are not designed with school safety in mind."

Rural counties in Tennessee struggle to make safety upgrades.

"The money we received from the state, we have been able to put into equipment and stuff that they probably wouldn't have," said Perry. "Even though we already had the SROs it helped our department with other things to buy things for the SROs."

While Franklin County said finding does help, fully investigating complaints prevents potential threats.

"It does matter if we get it at 4 o'clock that evening and we have to work on it until 6 the next morning before the bell rings at school," said Perry.

For investigators to carry out the power of prevention, speaking up can save lives.

"More devices that would be great, more personnel," said Holman. "You can get into the technology pieces but the piece that is most powerful is children being able to speak with someone who they trust."

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at (Kim.Rafferty@newschannel5.com).