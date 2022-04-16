Rutherford County 2021-2022 Teachers of the Year announced, will celebrate in person

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WTVF) — Fifty Rutherford County teachers will be honored with an in-person reception for the 2021-2022 Teachers of the Year awards on April 28 at Embassy Suites in Murfreesboro.
The pandemic had prevented Rutherford's school district from hosting the event in person for the past two years.
In addition to naming Teachers of the Year for each school in the county, one teacher per schooling level is chosen to be an overall winner.
Wilson Elementary's Shannon Creekmore won RCS elementary-level, Rocky Fork Middle's Kaitlyn Benavides won RCS middle-level and Central Magnet's Jessica Pinson won RCS secondary-level.
Here is the list of 2021-2022 RCS Teachers of the Year:
Barfield Elementary – Sheryl Evans
Blackman Elementary – Tye McCleary
Blackman High – Lauren Hutchins
Blackman Middle – Sheila Almeda Panther
Brown's Chapel Elementary – Rebecca Kuchta
Buchanan Elementary – Kortnee Carter
Cedar Grove Elementary – Kathy Mosley
Central Magnet – Jessica Pinson (Secondary-level winner)
Christiana Elementary – Lora Vetter
Christiana Middle – Carlie Littrell
Daniel McKee – Sarah Long
David Youree Elementary – Audra McLeod
Eagleville School – Mary Alice Curtis
Holloway High – Sheneka Macha Hernandez
Homer Pittard Campus – Anne S. Mayes
John Colemon Elementary – Myra Renea Elliott
Kittrell Elementary – Rebecca Lynn Speck
Lascassas Elementary Nicheala Allison
LaVergne High – Dale Hudson
LaVergne Lake – Melissa Natter
LaVergne Middle – Brayan Bunyi
McFadden – Jenny Copeland
Oakland High – Carol Keener
Oakland Middle – Elizabeth Sinor
Plainview Elementary – Katelyn Hand
RCS Virtual School – Laura L. Schlesinger
Riverdale High – Kyle Hurt
Rock Springs – Elementary Carla Derrick
Rock Springs Middle – Nathaniel Morris
Rockvale Elementary – Christy Steagall
Rockvale High – Kimberly Kay Armstrong
Rockvale Middle – Caitlyn Rae Brown
Rocky Fork Elementary – Shameeka Edwards
Rocky Fork Middle – Kaitlyn Benavides (Middle-level winner)
Roy Waldron Elementary – Emily G. Faust
Siegel High – Roger R. Alcendor
Siegel Middle – Mary Hannah Hardiman
Smyrna Elementary – Shelly Mangrum
Smyrna High – Donald A. Trumphour
Smyrna Middle – Jenny Kawano
Smyrna Primary – Jesse Rutherford
Smyrna West – Dana Renee Bennett
Stewarts Creek Elementary – KaVitaLyles
Stewarts Creek – High Emily Spears
Stewarts Creek Middle – Allison Haley Glapa
Stewartsboro Elementary – Brittany May
Thurman Francis – Mary Jennifer Reeves
Walter Hill Elementary – Molly Swann
Whitworth-Buchanan Middle – Joshua Caleb Picklesimer
Wilson Elementary – Shannon Marie Creekmore (Elementary-level winner)
Principal of the Year – April Sneed, Whitworth-Buchanan Middle
Supervisor of the Year – Mark Gullion, federal programs coordinator