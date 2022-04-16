Rutherford County 2021-2022 Teachers of the Year announced, will celebrate in person

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WTVF) — Fifty Rutherford County teachers will be honored with an in-person reception for the 2021-2022 Teachers of the Year awards on April 28 at Embassy Suites in Murfreesboro.

The pandemic had prevented Rutherford's school district from hosting the event in person for the past two years.

In addition to naming Teachers of the Year for each school in the county, one teacher per schooling level is chosen to be an overall winner.

Wilson Elementary's Shannon Creekmore won RCS elementary-level, Rocky Fork Middle's Kaitlyn Benavides won RCS middle-level and Central Magnet's Jessica Pinson won RCS secondary-level.

Here is the list of 2021-2022 RCS Teachers of the Year:

Barfield Elementary – Sheryl Evans

Blackman Elementary – Tye McCleary

Blackman High – Lauren Hutchins

Blackman Middle – Sheila Almeda Panther

Brown's Chapel Elementary – Rebecca Kuchta

Buchanan Elementary – Kortnee Carter

Cedar Grove Elementary – Kathy Mosley

Central Magnet – Jessica Pinson (Secondary-level winner)

Christiana Elementary – Lora Vetter

Christiana Middle – Carlie Littrell

Daniel McKee – Sarah Long

David Youree Elementary – Audra McLeod

Eagleville School – Mary Alice Curtis

Holloway High – Sheneka Macha Hernandez

Homer Pittard Campus – Anne S. Mayes

John Colemon Elementary – Myra Renea Elliott

Kittrell Elementary – Rebecca Lynn Speck

Lascassas Elementary Nicheala Allison

LaVergne High – Dale Hudson

LaVergne Lake – Melissa Natter

LaVergne Middle – Brayan Bunyi

McFadden – Jenny Copeland

Oakland High – Carol Keener

Oakland Middle – Elizabeth Sinor

Plainview Elementary – Katelyn Hand

RCS Virtual School – Laura L. Schlesinger

Riverdale High – Kyle Hurt

Rock Springs – Elementary Carla Derrick

Rock Springs Middle – Nathaniel Morris

Rockvale Elementary – Christy Steagall

Rockvale High – Kimberly Kay Armstrong

Rockvale Middle – Caitlyn Rae Brown

Rocky Fork Elementary – Shameeka Edwards

Rocky Fork Middle – Kaitlyn Benavides (Middle-level winner)

Roy Waldron Elementary – Emily G. Faust

Siegel High – Roger R. Alcendor

Siegel Middle – Mary Hannah Hardiman

Smyrna Elementary – Shelly Mangrum

Smyrna High – Donald A. Trumphour

Smyrna Middle – Jenny Kawano

Smyrna Primary – Jesse Rutherford

Smyrna West – Dana Renee Bennett

Stewarts Creek Elementary – KaVitaLyles

Stewarts Creek – High Emily Spears

Stewarts Creek Middle – Allison Haley Glapa

Stewartsboro Elementary – Brittany May

Thurman Francis – Mary Jennifer Reeves

Walter Hill Elementary – Molly Swann

Whitworth-Buchanan Middle – Joshua Caleb Picklesimer

Wilson Elementary – Shannon Marie Creekmore (Elementary-level winner)

Principal of the Year – April Sneed, Whitworth-Buchanan Middle

Supervisor of the Year – Mark Gullion, federal programs coordinator

