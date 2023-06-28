Rutherford County Commission approves 16% property tax increase

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WTVF) — People in Rutherford County will soon be paying more in property taxes after a vote by County Commissioners.

During the County Commission meeting Monday, Commissioners voted 13-8 to increase property taxes by 16.09%.

County Mayor Joe Carr said the vote came after hundreds of hours of work on the $849.8 million budget. Carr said he explored all other options before presenting the property tax increase as a part of the budget. It was a result of the rapid growth in the county.

"We have looked at a number of different solutions to try to deal with a truly unfortunate set of circumstances that are not of our making, but it's our responsibility to solve," Carr said.

County commissioners were clearly divided on the decision, and some shared their thoughts after the vote.

"My biggest issue is the elderly and the fixed income," Mike Kusch, who represents district 7 said. "It breaks my heart to put any financial burden on those with a fixed income."

"I feel the ones who voted yes on this budget did their jobs," Anthony Johnson, who represents district 11, said.

Rutherford County is the 42nd fastest growing county in the country, and 10,000 new residents are moving there every year. The money generated by the property tax increase substantially reduces the county's $64 million deficit, supports first responders and pays for school expansions. It also helps the county maintain a AAA bond rating that will enable leaders to borrow money at lower interest rates for future projects.

The owner of a $400,000 home will now pay an additional $21 a month in property taxes which is $252 a year.

Prior to presenting the property tax increase, Carr said he also requested the Tennessee Legislature allow Rutherford county to implement development taxes and impact fees to bring in extra money - something that is already done in other neighboring counties. County Commissioners said that is something they will continue to pursue in the future.

"As we get into this Fall and Winter with the legislative session, alternative taxes will be utmost on our agenda," Jeff Phillips, Chairman of the Rutherford County Commission, said.

The property tax increase goes into effect for the fiscal year on July 1. It is the first property tax increase in Rutherford County since 2019.