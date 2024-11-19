Rutherford County community honors man killed in bicycle crash

SMYRNA, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Rutherford County community is mourning the loss of Jon Hamilton, a 43-year-old friend, brother, and familiar face in Smyrna, who was tragically killed while riding his bicycle to work Friday morning.

Jon, affectionately known by friends and family as "Mohawk" or "Hawk" due to his hairstyle, was struck by multiple vehicles on Old Nashville Highway near Creekmont Drive.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP) reports that after 6 a.m., he was cycling in the eastbound bike lane when a car traveling east collided with him. The impact left Jon's bicycle in the roadway, where two additional vehicles struck it, fatally injuring him.

Jon was a well-known and beloved figure in the community, often seen riding his bike or skateboard throughout Rutherford County. His warm smile and friendly waves were a constant presence, and his outgoing personality made him impossible to miss.

"I've known him for 20 years, a good friend," said Jake Letroy, one of Jon's close friends. "He'd give you the shirt off his back. The Mohawk never knew a stranger."

Jon's commitment to his bicycle was legendary.

Raymond Daugherty, the owner of Seasons of Murfreesboro, where Jon worked for several years, recalls his determination to ride no matter the weather.

"One time it was storming outside, and I asked him if he needed a ride home. He said, 'No, I’m riding my bike,'" Daugherty laughed. "He’d ride his bike everywhere—even in the stormiest weather."

When not working, Jon could often be found on the dance floor or attending concerts, especially those of his favorite local band, Faded Domain, who became like family to him.

Tragically, Jon's final ride ended on Friday morning when the collision took his life. Friends and loved ones have expressed their grief, remembering Jon as a hard-working, kind-hearted individual who loved his friends, karaoke, and spreading joy wherever he went.

“Just please be aware of your surroundings when you’re driving,” Letroy said, urging motorists to be cautious on the roads. "Just take care of each other and speak to each other."

In his honor, a series of events are planned to celebrate Jon’s life. Faded Domain, the band Jon adored, will perform a special tribute concert at Seasons of Murfreesboro this Saturday from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. A separate memorial event will take place this Sunday at the Front Street Pub in Smyrna from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, Jon’s family is asking for donations to be made in his memory to Bike Friendly Atlanta, a nonprofit dedicated to promoting safe biking communities.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol has not issued any citations or charges related to the collision at this time, as the investigation remains ongoing.

