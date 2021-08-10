Rutherford County deputy injured in I-840 crash

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WTVF) — A deputy with the Rutherford County Sheriff's Office (RCSO) has been injured following a crash at a construction zone on I-840 Tuesday.

RCSO Sheriff Mike Fitzhugh says the deputy was directing traffic at the construction zone near Sulphur Springs Road when his sheriff's vehicle was rear-ended by another driver.

The deputy was treated at the scene before being taken to the Vanderbilt University Medical Center. He is being evaluated there.

According to THP, the crash only involved the sheriff's vehicle and the other driver's car.

No other information on how the crash occurred or injuries in it are yet available.

While THP works on clearing the crash, I-840 West is closed at mile marker 61. Traffic will be diverted on Highway 452 to Highway 231.

THP is investigating the crash.

This story will be updated as more details are released.