Rutherford County Detective Jake Beu to be laid to rest this week

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — A Rutherford County Sheriff's Deputy will be laid to rest this week. Detective Jacob Beu was killed earlier this month in a motorcycle crash.

Numerous agencies involved in his procession will shut down part of I-24 on Thursday. The motorcade will travel from the Woodlawn Funeral Home to Franklin Road Baptist Church. I- 24 will be closed around noon for the procession from Briley Parkway Exit 54 to the Old Fort Parkway/Franklin Road Exit 78A.

Firefighters will be there along the way honoring him during the procession, and the La Vergne, Smyrna, and Murfreesboro Fire Departments will drape flags over several overpasses.

Beu will return to Murfreesboro following visitation today to lie in state. On Friday, family and friends will host a celebration of life for him.

Beu’s Celebration of Life service will begin at noon Friday, followed by a procession from the church to Miller’s Cemetery in Christiana.

These roads will be closed during the procession from the church to the cemetery beginning about 2 p.m.: Old Fort Parkway, to New Salem Highway, to Veterans Boulevard, to South Church Street, to Shelbyville Highway, and onto Highway 269 in Christiana to the cemetery.

On top of being a detective and marine, Beu was a swat member and helped out during the floods in Waverly, which earned him Officer of the Month for his work. He was honored by the group Mothers Against Drunk Driving in 2018.