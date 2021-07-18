Rutherford County Detention Center inmate dies fighting another inmate

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WTVF) — One inmate at the Rutherford County Detention Center died on Sunday after fighting another inmate.

According to Sheriff Mike Fitzhugh, Deputies immediately responded to the fight with medical staff nurses to begin treatment.

The inmate was rushed to Skyline Medical Center were he died from his injuries.

The 29-year-old's family has been notified of his death.

Sheriff Fitzhugh had this to say:

"We extend sympathy to the family on the death of their loved one"

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has been requested to investigate the inmate's death.

We're told because of the TBI's investigation, the Sheriff's Offices will not release any further details at this time.