Rutherford County family says Meritage Homes mold issue cost them $50,000 in repairs

ROCKVALE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A Rutherford County family says mold discovered in their Meritage Homes-built house forced them to abandon it — leaving behind nearly everything they owned — and ultimately cost them more than $50,000 in repairs the builder refused to cover.

Alexis and Ryan Silva bought their home on Bonnie Blue Court in March 2023. Within months, they say they experienced three separate leaks: one inside the pantry, one in the HVAC unit, and one in the roof. Meritage Homes repaired each one.

But by 2024, the family says they were constantly visiting the doctor.

"It was funny because we had had neighbors tell us, like, man, you guys are always sick," Ryan said.

A doctor's suggestion changed everything.

"Immediately, he said, 'Have you ever checked your home for mold?' — I laughed, and I said, 'Oh, it's a brand new home.' You know, don't you be surprised? If I were you, I would check your home for mold," Alexis said.

The family collected dust using a Swiffer and sent it off for testing last year. Results showed high mold levels, including black mold, and indicated the Silvas should not be living in the home.

"We were in denial at that point, so we hired a company. The company came out… They did a very, very in-depth. They were here for like half a day," Alexis said.

A second company's report stated, "If you're feeling tired, froggy, or congested, these zones are likely why," finding high mold levels in areas where two of the leaks had occurred.

On April 9 — their daughter's sixth birthday — the family left.

"I came home; it was our daughter's sixth birthday, April 9th. And we went into the garage, we took off our old clothes. We put on our new clothes, and we got in the car and that was it, we left everything behind," Alexis said.

After alerting Meritage, an email shows the builder approved up to $350 a day for meals and lodging. But a month into their hotel stay, the Silvas say they had not received any money. A second email revealed Meritage's legal team wanted the family to sign a release of liability before issuing any reimbursement.

"At this point, we had spent approximately $14,000 in hotel and food expenses, and we declined to sign a release of liability," Alexis said.

The family moved in with a parent while Meritage conducted its own testing. After months of waiting for repairs, the Silvas paid for the work themselves.

"We spent 50,000 to get the house back into… safe. We had to pay for remediation, we had to pay for the whole home dehumidification system. New flooring," Alexis said.

The family attempted to sell the home but found no buyers. They demanded at least $100,000 from Meritage to recoup their expenses. The builder declined.

"We understand things happen. Nothing is perfect. But if something goes wrong, you do the right thing. It's not just us; it's our kids that have suffered," Alexis said.

Meritage Homes provided a statement saying all of their homes are designed by third-party engineers and architects, are built according to local residential building codes by licensed contractors, and are inspected by local municipalities throughout the building process. The statement also said the company has been actively working with the homeowners to address their warranty claims and is unable to comment further at this time.

"And, you know, the last thing I would want is for a family to go through what we went through. It's not fun. And it costs a lot of money. And it, it's as a father just breaks my heart to see what, you know, my wife and kids had to go through," Ryan said.

The Silvas were able to return home a few weeks ago and are slowly replacing furniture lost to cross-contamination. They say they came forward to warn others: even in a brand-new home, get an inspection — and go further if you can — to check for mold.

This is part of a continuing investigation into Meritage Homes. If you have a concern you would like us to look into, you can email Patsy Montesinos at patsy.montesinos@newschannel5.com