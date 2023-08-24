Rutherford County high schools to expand to handle influx of students

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WTVF) — Communities continue to grow with more families settling down across the mid-state. One of those is Rutherford County, which will be breaking ground on three new additions to high schools.

The student growth has been seen for years in Rutherford County, but at the start of this school year they saw the largest increase of new students.

District leaders said they had almost double the amount of new kids filling the seats. Because of that teachers had to be trained to handle larger classrooms for now. Once these additions are finished, they'll have plenty of growing room.

Thursday's groundbreaking schedule starts at Smyrna High School at 9 a.m. in Smyrna, then moves to Murfreesboro for ceremonies at Riverdale High School at 11:30 a.m. and Oakland High School at 1:30 p.m.

All the expansions will be happening at the same time with the goal of wrapping up simultaneously.