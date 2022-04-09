Rutherford County law enforcement increases DUI patrol.

RUTHERFORD CO., Tenn. (WTVF) — Eight years ago an impaired driver killed a Boy Scout who was changing a tire on the side of I-24 in Smyrna. This weekend law enforcement officers will be cracking down on impaired drivers in his honor.

Clifton Braunwalder was only 13 years old when he died. Sunday April 10 will mark exactly eight years since his death, but officers will be on the lookout all weekend long.

It's an effort between Rutherford Co Sheriff's Office, Murfreesboro and Smyrna Police officers and Tennessee Highway Patrol troopers. Clifton's story not only heavily impacted the community, but has inspired law enforcement officers to memorialize him in April every year.

Sheriff's Sergeant Michael Rodgers said it's important for them to keep the memory of Clifton alive and to draw attention to impaired driving, as well as the tragedies that occur as a result.

Clifton's father, Norbert, wants people to understand that drinking and getting behind the wheel is dangerous and not worth risking your life or the lives of others.

Most of the watch will be on US Highway 41/70 in Murfreesboro and Smyrna as well as I-24 and I-840 on Sunday. Sheriff's deputies will also be working over time Saturday night in the same area to enforce the DUI laws.