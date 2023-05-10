Rutherford County mourns the loss of Detective Jacob Beu after motorcycle crash

MURFREESBORO, Tenn (WTVF) — The Rutherford County Sheriff's Office is in mourning after the devastating loss of Detective Jacob Beu, who tragically lost his life in a motorcycle crash last Sunday.

At the young age of 31, Beu's career in law enforcement was cut short, leaving his friends, colleagues and the community grieving.

Beu, a former Marine and officer in the Narcotics Division, was known for his unwavering dedication and passion in everything he did. Whether he was working long hours at the Rutherford County Sheriff's Office or pursuing his love for martial arts at Legion Jiu Jitsu in Murfreesboro, Beu left a mark on those who knew him.

Kyle Frazier, a close friend and former Marine colleague, expressed his sorrow at the loss of his dear friend.

"We were in the Marines together around 14 years ago, and then we served as police officers together. He's been a constant presence in my life ever since. We've been through a lot together," Frazier said.

Beu's dedication to his work was unparalleled, often putting in grueling hours each week. In addition to his regular duties, he selflessly volunteered his time on Sundays to work extra duty at a local church. Frazier acknowledged Beu's commitment in saying that "he was going to the place that he wanted to be at and doing something he wanted to do."

At Legion Jiu Jitsu, Beu's memory will forever live. Many who practiced with him or worked alongside him in law enforcement remember his big smile and positive attitude.

"He would be here today with us, rolling and smashing us, bringing laughter and a positive attitude. That's 100% sure. He would be here with us today," said Gabrial Rial, who met Beu five years ago and shared.

Beu will forever be remembered through photographs, cherished memories and the deep love held for him in the hearts of those who were fortunate enough to know him.

"Even though he's not here present with us, we know that his legacy is going to keep him alive," said Rial.

Funeral services for Beu have not yet been announced.

Legion Jiu Jitsu in Murfreesboro has initiated efforts to support Beu's family. Although T-shirt orders have closed, those who wish to contribute financially can reach out to Gabrial Rial through Facebook.