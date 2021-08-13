Rutherford County nurse helps throw birthday party for patient’s son

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WTVF) — A Rutherford County nurse stepped in to help a hospitalized father who was going to miss his son’s first birthday.

Officials at Ascension Saint Thomas Rutherford said Patrick Regg had been admitted to the hospital, and he wasn't going to get out in time to see little Wyatt turn 1.

During one of his daily check-ins with nurse Stephanie Nicholson, he mentioned he was sad about missing the festivities.

With the help of her supervisors, hospital officials said they were able to make arrangements for a "clinically supervised" birthday party on Patrick's floor so he could celebrate Wyatt’s birthday.