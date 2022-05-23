Rutherford County school board picks new superintendent

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Rutherford County School Board voted James Sullivan as its next superintendent of the district in a majority decision.

Board members voted 5-2 via paper ballot and chose from three applicants.

Sullivan became assistant superintendent for curriculum and instruction in 2019. He will follow Superintendent Bill Spurlock in the position.

Prior to his tenure in the central office, Sullivan served in other positions throughout RCS. He also spent time in Bedford County Schools.

The next step for the board is a contract negotiation for Sullivan. Spurlock will leave the helm by June's end.