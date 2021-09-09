Rutherford County School Board to implement temporary mask requirement

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WTVF) — Rutherford County School Board members voted to implement a temporary mask requirement beginning Sept. 13.

The 30-day mask requirement will be reviewed at the Oct. 14 school board meeting.

Board members decided that during the school year, the requirement will end if the average positivity rate is 10% or lower for three straight weeks. If the positivity rate remains above 15% the mask requirement will remain or be implemented again.

Parents will be provided the option to opt-out.

If a masked student comes in contact with someone with COVID-19, the masked student will not have to quarantine unless they have symptoms.