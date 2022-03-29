Rutherford County Schools Director Bill Spurlock to step down this summer

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WTVF) — Rutherford County Director of Schools Bill Spurlock will step down from his position this summer.

The school district said Spurlock and the school board reached an agreement to end his current contract on June 30, 2022 — one year before it was scheduled to end.

Spurlock has served as director of schools since 2018. During a special-called meeting on Monday with the school board, Spurlock praised the work of schools during his tenure.

"Our goal has always been to give students opportunities to be successful and to ensure they are empowered to choose the most efficient way to pursue their aptitudes and interests," Spurlock said. "It’s been a team effort, and I am truly honored to have worked alongside so many dedicated educators and staff members through the years who truly have the best interests of students at heart."

The district said his renegotiated contract will provide him with monthly compensation through the end of his original term.

The school board will use the services from the Tennessee School Board Association to search for the next director of schools.