Rutherford County Schools' music education recognized with national designation

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WTVF) — Commitment to music education has afforded national recognition to Rutherford County Schools.

The National Association of Music Merchants has honored the school district with its Best Communities for Music Education designation. RCS joins a list of 738 school districts in the United States that received the honor this year.

This is the fourth year in a row RCS has received this award.

To qualify, RCS says it first answered survey questions related to funding, graduation requirements, music class participation, instruction time, facilities, support for the music program and community music-making programs. Responses to the survey were reviewed by The Music Research Institute at the University of Kansas.

"Music programs are often the place in a school where students truly find a place of belonging and a place to develop skills such as teamwork, individual responsibility and critical thinking," said RCS Fine Arts Specialist Lindsay Halford. "Our music programs give students a place to grow as people and musicians as well as the opportunity to be an integral part of their school and community cultures."

NAMM says its awards program for 2022 was designed to acknowledge school districts for adapting and persevering in the face of change. Collaboration and innovation were common themes of the districts who received the Best Communities award.

"The 2022 Best Communities for Music Education is an opportunity to celebrate music programs and honors the resilience and dedication to keepng music as part of a well-rounded education as we all adapt to a new educational landscape," said Christopher Johnson, professor of music education at the University of Kansas.

This is the 23rd year NAMM has offered the Best Communities for Music Education designation. 686 districts were recognized in 2021.