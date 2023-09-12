Rutherford County Schools seek parent input before potential rezoning

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Tenn. (WTVF) — About a year ago, the Rutherford County Schools hired a consulting firm that specializes in school zone analysis and planning. Now, concept maps for a potential county-wide rezoning are being evaluated.

If the concepts are approved, the rezoning would likely begin in August of 2025.

The school district is hosting three parent input sessions at schools next week so that parents have an opportunity to give feedback before any change takes place.

The three session times and locations are as follows:

Monday, Sept. 18, 6:30 p.m. — LaVergne High School

Tuesday, Sept. 19, 6:30 p.m. — Stewarts Creek High School

Wednesday, Sept. 20, 6:30 p.m. — Siegel High School

“These input sessions are a vital part of this process,” Director of Schools, Dr. Jimmy Sullivan, said. “The concept maps we have put together are not the final recommendation. We want to hear from parents and ensure they are involved in this important decision.”

At the public input sessions, RSP representatives will give a presentation to parents and invite them to review the proposals at stations to gather feedback.

Consultants from RSP & Associates worked with the Rutherford County Schools leadership team to analyze the data and create these new zoning concepts.

“We want hard data to be the driving factor in this rezoning, as we work to use our existing facilities efficiently and plan for new schools accordingly,” said Sullivan, adding a huge portion of the rezoning plan hinges on the opening of a new elementary school in August 2025 on the recently acquired Batey Farm property.

The zoning concepts and the full report are also online if you want to look over them before the meetings take place.