Rutherford County Schools to honor district's first school resource officers

RUTHERFORD CO, Tenn. (WTVF) — A special celebration is happening in Rutherford County Friday night as the school district will be honoring school resource officers and celebrating the 30th anniversary of the program.

The first five SROs that helped protect the school district will be honored during the Siegel-Riverdale High School football game at Siegel High School. The pre-game ceremony will happen around 6:42 p.m.

Retired Sheriff Truman Jones will also be honored. He helped start the program back in the 90s at five county high schools and employed the first five SROs: Barry Benham, Phil Brooks, Dan Goodwin, Bill Kennedy, and Bill West.

To this day, SROs provide safety and security at all schools, mentor students, and participate in school activities.

The recognition will start tonight with a motorcade of Tennessee High Patrol motorcyclists, Murfreesboro Police SROs, and Sheriff's SROs. The honorees will walk under sabers from Siegel High's Honor Guard for the pre-game ceremonies.

Siegel Principal Larry Creasy worked at Smyrna High when the first SROs started. He said he can't imagine going to work without their protection, and their relationships with the students are crucial.

Anyone who has been part of the division is welcome to come to the game. They will be asked to stand to be recognized.