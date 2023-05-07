Rutherford County Sheriff's deputies mourn death of Detective Jacob Beu

RUTHERFORD CO., Tenn. (WTVF) — Rutherford County Sheriff's deputies are mourning the loss of one of their own today.

Detective Jacob Beu has died as a result of injuries sustained in a traffic crash on Sunday.

Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office Beu, Jacob

Deputies responded to a crash call on Armstrong Valley Road where they found Beu critically injured. He was taken to Ascension St. Thomas where he passed away. He was on-duty when the crash occured.

Sheriff Mike Fitzhugh says, "Detective Beu was a valued detective in the Narcotics Division. We send our sympathy to his family and his Sheriff’s Office family in his death."

Beu, a former U.S. Marine, was also a veteran sheriff's deputy and a member of the Rutherford County SWAT Team. In March 2021, he was promoted to Patrol Corporal. Last year, he was promoted to Narcotics Detective.

Funeral services are pending at this time.